Woman suffers life threatening injuries after ATV crash
A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after crashing her ATV on Saturday.
Officers say the crash happened in a field off Provincial Road 27 East just after 4 p.m. in the RM of Hanover, just east of Kleefeld.
When police arrived on scene the woman was suffering from life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
A passenger of the ATV, a 20-year-old woman, did not sustain any injuries.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the driver was not wearing a seat belt or helmet.
RCMP continue to investigate.
