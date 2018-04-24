Woman suffers life threatening injuries after ATV crash

A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after crashing her ATV on Saturday.

Officers say the crash happened in a field off Provincial Road 27 East just after 4 p.m. in the RM of Hanover, just east of Kleefeld.

When police arrived on scene the woman was suffering from life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

A passenger of the ATV, a 20-year-old woman, did not sustain any injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the driver was not wearing a seat belt or helmet.

RCMP continue to investigate.