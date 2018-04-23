Badges United for Humboldt: Lethbridge hosts charity hockey game

A conversation to help ease a community’s grief turned into an amazing night to honour the Humboldt Broncos.

“It started off with just a police officer and firefighter getting together and just wanting to do something for the community, just to allow a lot of people to grieve,” said Sgt. George Carscadden with the Lethbridge Police Service.

“When you see a lot of love like this that comes together for the simple fact of trying to help other people out, in not only the community but our province, and our country, it’s extremely important.”

A charity hockey game at the ENMAX Centre on Sunday night pitted members of the Lethbridge Police Service against fire and EMS crews.

Two native Lethbridge NHL players also made it down for the game to help their community raise funds, and honour the victims of the April 6 crash, including 21-year old Logan Boulet, one of the 16 people killed.

Boulet’s family was on hand for the ceremonial puck drop, joined by Calgary Flame Kris Versteeg and New York Islander Brandon Davidson.

“It’s pretty inspiring to see how strong those two parents are and how they’ve been able to come in the public and talk, and really be inspirational for everyone,” Versteeg said. “They inspired a lot of people and myself today.”

“Words can’t describe how special that was for me,” Davidson said. “To put on his jersey, to represent him, just even a moment… It’s one of those special moments. I felt that his presence was in the building tonight.. it was great to just be able to be a part of that.”

The support could be felt by everyone.

“It was actually pretty amazing to see the amount of people that showed up,” Versteeg said. “The support from the start was amazing, extremely proud I guess to say after today, you’re from Lethbridge.”

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team was travelling to a game in Nipawin, Sask. on April 6 when its bus collided with a semi-truck at a rural intersection near Tisdale.