Street sweeping underway in Calgary as city continues post-winter cleanup

As Calgarians finally get some reprieve from a winter that seemed like it would never end, city officials are moving on to the next phase of post-winter cleanup: street sweeping.

As the city dealt snow and cold temperatures that dragged into the first weeks of spring, road crews were busy putting gravel and sand on the roads to keep them safe. Now that the snow is melting, spring cleanup is underway.

READ MORE: Calgary has crushed the monthly snowfall average 4 of the past 5 months

Starting Monday, the city will spend the next several weeks sweeping the streets of dust and debris.

“We are a little bit late getting started this year because of the heavy winter we’ve had,” roads maintenance manager Bill Biensch said, adding the cleanup would usually start at the beginning of April.

“Typically, we’re looking at eight weeks to get everything done but with the amount of material we have on the road, it might take longer.”

The city will deploy 30 sweepers onto the streets seven days a week until the job is done. It’s hoped all the streets will be cleaned by mid to late June.

READ MORE: Potholes plague Calgary once again

Much like when the city does snow clearing, street sweeping also requires residents to move vehicles from the streets being cleaned so crews can do a thorough job.

“When we do come to your area, we do have … street signs that are out there with dates on them and we ask people to watch those and on those days,” Biensch said. “Please do not have vehicles parked on the street.”

Joan Hay with the Calgary Parking Authority said any vehicles that are parked in the restricted areas will be ticketed or towed.