Traffic
April 23, 2018 6:27 pm

Street sweeping underway in Calgary as city continues post-winter cleanup

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

City of Calgary officials have deployed 30 sweepers to work seven days a week until the city streets are clean.

Global News
A A

As Calgarians finally get some reprieve from a winter that seemed like it would never end, city officials are moving on to the next phase of post-winter cleanup: street sweeping.

As the city dealt snow and cold temperatures that dragged into the first weeks of spring, road crews were busy putting gravel and sand on the roads to keep them safe. Now that the snow is melting, spring cleanup is underway.

READ MORE: Calgary has crushed the monthly snowfall average 4 of the past 5 months


Story continues below

Starting Monday, the city will spend the next several weeks sweeping the streets of dust and debris.

“We are a little bit late getting started this year because of the heavy winter we’ve had,” roads maintenance manager Bill Biensch said, adding the cleanup would usually start at the beginning of April.

“Typically, we’re looking at eight weeks to get everything done but with the amount of material we have on the road, it might take longer.”

The city will deploy 30 sweepers onto the streets seven days a week until the job is done. It’s hoped all the streets will be cleaned by mid to late June.

READ MORE: Potholes plague Calgary once again

Much like when the city does snow clearing, street sweeping also requires residents to move vehicles from the streets being cleaned so crews can do a thorough job.

“When we do come to your area, we do have … street signs that are out there with dates on them and we ask people to watch those and on those days,” Biensch said. “Please do not have vehicles parked on the street.”

Areas where parking is restricted to allow for street sweeping will be marked by signs.

Global News

Joan Hay with the Calgary Parking Authority said any vehicles that are parked in the restricted areas will be ticketed or towed.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Calgary roads
Calgary Spring
Calgary spring cleanup
Calgary street cleanup
Calgary Street Sweeping
Calgary Streets
Street Sweeping Calgary
street sweeping parking
when is street sweeping happening in Calgar

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News