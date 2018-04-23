Weather
April 23, 2018 2:40 pm

Beiseker declares state of local emergency due to overland flooding

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Overland flooding has led the Village of Beiseker to declare a state of local emergency.

Melanie Christensen
About a dozen properties have been affected by overland flooding in the southern Alberta community of Beiseker, which has led officials to declare a state of local emergency.

The state of local emergency was declared Monday morning, according to village CAO Jo Lambert. Officials worry the situation will get worse before it gets better.

Lambert said Beiseker is a low spot in Rocky View County, adding that water from areas north of the village flows south through the town, heightening the flood risk.

Several towns and counties across Alberta have been declaring states of local emergency in recent weeks due to flooding, including Lethbridge County, Lamont County and the Siksika Nation.

Alberta flooding
alberta spring flooding
Alberta weather
Beiseker flooding
beiseker overland flooding
beiseker state of local emergency
flooding beiseker
Southern Alberta Flooding
spring flooding alberta
state of local emergency beiseker
state of local emergency beiseker flooding

