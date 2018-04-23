Beiseker declares state of local emergency due to overland flooding

About a dozen properties have been affected by overland flooding in the southern Alberta community of Beiseker, which has led officials to declare a state of local emergency.

The state of local emergency was declared Monday morning, according to village CAO Jo Lambert. Officials worry the situation will get worse before it gets better.

READ MORE: Water rising, caution urged, as spring runoff flows into Alberta village

Lambert said Beiseker is a low spot in Rocky View County, adding that water from areas north of the village flows south through the town, heightening the flood risk.

Several towns and counties across Alberta have been declaring states of local emergency in recent weeks due to flooding, including Lethbridge County, Lamont County and the Siksika Nation.