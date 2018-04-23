Water levels rising, but risk of spring floods still low according to Province

Water levels are starting to rise in Manitoba, but the province maintains the risk of widespread major flooding remains low.

River water levels started to rise over the weekend as the melt continues.

The river water at The Forks is now under water.

But according to Chelsea Thomson, manager of marketing and communications, it’s nothing new and this is a normal spring.

Every year the attraction prepares for floods but according to Thomson, crews have to wait for the water levels to go back down before they can clean up the area.

READ MORE: Risk of spring floods in 2018 — low: Manitoba infrastructure minister

The rise on the Red River in Winnipeg at James Ave. is normal and is expected to increase between three and four feet per day, according to the province.

The province released its latest Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure report which said ice is expected to break up and move this week.

It’s also expected the Red River Floodway gates will be in operation within the next few days.

Early predictions see the Red River peaking between April 27 and May 2 at Ste. Agathe at approximately 50,000 and 60,000 cubic feet per second.

It will take about 48 hours for the peak to reach Winnipeg following Ste. Agathe.

The water level at James Ave. within the city is expected to crest at 19 ft but some river ice may still move through the city.

The Portage Diversion could end up being used for ice control along the lower Assiniboine River.

Ice jams could play a larger role in this year’s spring flood because ice is thicker than normal this year on some of Manitoba’s rivers and streams.

READ MORE: Manitoba not expected to see much flooding in early 2018

The province adds the risk of major flooding in the Interlake region and Lakes Winnipeg, Manitoba and Dauphin as well as the Whiteshell lakes is low.

However, because the spring melt and ice movements vary across Manitoba, the province is reminding people to stay off water bodies.