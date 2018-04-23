Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown sues CTV after sexual misconduct allegations

Former Ontario PC party leader Patrick Brown is suing CTV for defamation, months after the network reported two women were accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Brown has filed a statement of claim that seeks damages of $8 million and an order that CTV remove all material in its possession that alleges Brown “illegally provided underage high school girl with alcohol.”

The statement of claim, which was issued Monday in the Superior Court of Justice in Barrie, contains allegations that have yet to be proven in court.

In January, a CTV News report detailed allegations of sexual misconduct brought forward by two women against Brown, who was the leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party at the time. One woman originally alleged that when she was a high school student, Brown gave her alcohol and asked her to perform oral sex.

After the report was published, Brown resigned as leader.

CTV later reported the girl who had originally claimed she was in high school changed her story saying she was 19 at the time of the alleged incident and had graduated from high school.

The lawsuit names CTV, Bell Media, CTV president Wendy Freeman, CTV anchor Lisa Laflamme, reporters Glen McGregor, Rachel Aiello, and Travis Dhanraj. CP24, in addition to several “Jane or John Doe(s)” as editors, researchers and producers of the initial reporting are also named.

The statement said the defendants falsely broadcast and published newscasts, articles, Tweets and Facebook posts of what Brown allegedly did.

The claim also said prior to CTV’s publication of the “defamatory words,” polls indicated Brown was set to overtake the Wynne Liberals.

“The widespread and sensationalized broadcast and publication of the defamatory words delivered an almost immediate death blow to Mr. Brown’s reputation and political career,” the legal notice states.

“Within hours, Mr. Brown was forced to resign as Leader of the ON PC Party, his rising political aspirations shattered.”

On Feb. 24, Brown served CTV with notice of libel, the first legal step in bringing an Ontario defamation lawsuit. The libel notice said the allegations made in the CTV report were interpreted to mean that Brown illegally provided alcohol to a person under the age of 19, that he engaged in sexual misconduct by engaging in the content described in the reports, that the resignations of key staff members confirm that the allegations are true, and that he is unfit to serve in public office.

The notice of libel stated that the full damages suffered by Brown cannot be determined, and that a full apology or retraction must be published or broadcast on ctvnews.ca and on CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme in order to mitigate those damages.

CTV has not yet commented on the statement of claim, but when it was served a notice of libel, Bell Media Vice President of Communications Scott Henderson said:

“CTV News has received a notice of libel. CTV News stands by its reporting and will actively defend its journalism in court.”