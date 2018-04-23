London politician pressing for daytime council meetings

After some recent marathon meetings at city hall, a London politician is pressing for daytime council meetings.

Ward 1 Coun. Michael van Holst is calling for the city to shift to daytime meetings beginning next council term.

The call comes after last week’s planning committee meeting went until after midnight, despite starting at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: City politicians to vote on London’s BRT plan

The push from van Holst comes a few years after city hall made meetings later in the evening. He tells 980 CFPL he doesn’t think it was the right move.

“I don’t know if it’s working very well for us, the meetings have been going very late, often times past midnight. It’s not great for the brain, I don’t know if we make the best decisions at those times.”

The call comes after last week’s planning committee meeting went until after midnight, despite starting at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Casino expansion on the agenda at London City Hall

It’s not the first time he’s raised the issue, he as he did so last December. The issue was sent to the governance working group, but nothing has happened since.

Van Holst’s motion would allow for later start dates for public participation meetings to ensure Londoners could attend them.