Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Donald Trump

Shania Twain is apologizing after telling a British newspaper that she would have voted for U.S. President Donald Trump if she were eligible.

In an article posted on The Guardian’s website Sunday, the Canadian pop star said she would have supported Trump because “even though he was offensive, he seemed honest.”

The comment was met with both praise and condemnation online, and led the Timmins, Ont., native to apologize in a series of tweets Sunday evening.

I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

She said the question caught her off guard, and she regrets answering without providing more context.

Twain says she is “passionately against discrimination of any kind,” and she does “not hold any common moral beliefs with the current president.”

Twain’s most recent album, “Now,” was released in September. It marked her return to the studio after 15 years.

She’s about to embark on her first album tour since 2002, with dates in most major Canadian cities.