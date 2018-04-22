Rising water on edge of Highway 16 between Elfros and Leslie: Wadena RCMP
Wadena RCMP have advised motorists travelling between Elfros and Leslie to exercise caution on Sunday.
Rising water levels adjacent to Highway 16 have risen to the shoulder of the road.
Elfros is approximately 205 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
For more Saskatchewan road conditions, check out the Highway Hotline online.
