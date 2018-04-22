Canada
April 22, 2018 7:34 pm
Updated: April 22, 2018 8:58 pm

Rising water on edge of Highway 16 between Elfros and Leslie: Wadena RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP are advising motorists that water was risen to the edge of the road on Highway 16 between Elfros and Leslie, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Wadena RCMP have advised motorists travelling between Elfros and Leslie to exercise caution on Sunday.

Rising water levels adjacent to Highway 16 have risen to the shoulder of the road.

Elfros is approximately 205 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

For more Saskatchewan road conditions, check out the Highway Hotline online.

 

