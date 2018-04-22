Former Edmonton city councillor Ron Hayter passes away

The longest-serving city councillor in Edmonton’s history has passed away.

Family confirmed Ron Hayter died this weekend in St. Albert at the age of 81.

“He was born poor, dirt poor during the depression,” his daughter Sparkle Hayter said.

“He was raised in a log cabin like Abe Lincoln up in northern Saskatchewan in a lumber camp, and no electricity, no running water, outdoor plumbing, and he ended up dining with royalty.”

Hayter spent 33 years on council, serving 11 terms under eight mayors while working with 68 councillors.

“He was the kind of guy that didn’t just sit around and complain. He was the kind of guy that went out and ran for office — lost a couple of times, but he persevered. He was so tenacious. He had a vision of what Edmonton could become,” Sparkle said.

He was first elected in 1971 and took six years off from 1995 to 2001 before being re-elected.

“He loved Edmonton. He was probably Edmonton’s biggest fan, and where he went he promoted the city. He worked harder for that city than I think anybody,” Sparkle said.

He retired in 2010 at the age of 73.

When he announced his retirement, Hayter said his career highlights included regional planning and strengthening ties with Edmonton’s Aboriginal community.

He was also an accomplished member of the baseball community. Hayter was recognized for his achievements in the sport when he was elected to The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.