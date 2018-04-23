House fire in Peterborough’s north end Sunday morning

Peterborough fire investigators are probing the cause of a house fire in the north end of the city on Sunday morning.

Witnesses driving by noticed smoke and flames coming from the third floor of a multi-unit building at corner of Wolsley Street and Benson Avenue just after 7 a.m.

There were no injuries, however there were three people in the house at the time — just not on the third floor. They got out with the help of firefighters.

Some people had to use the services of County Disaster Trust Fund to find accommodation until repairs are made.

Now the investigation is still in its early stages but the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

“There was heavy damage to the third flood and limited damage to the other floors,” said platoon chief Stephen Reid.

Damage is estimated at $175,000.