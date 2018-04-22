Man charged after allegedly trying to burn down Milton hair salon
MILTON, Ont. – Police say a 32-year-old man has been charged with mischief and arson after allegedly trying to set a hair salon on fire in Milton, Ont.
Halton Regional Police allege the suspect smashed the front window of the business on Saturday evening.
The man allegedly tried to use an accelerant to help set the salon ablaze, but police say he was unsuccessful and the fire burned out.
Police say the man faces two counts of mischief under $5000 and one count of arson.
They say the man was held for a bail hearing.
