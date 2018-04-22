Former New Brunswick MP Keith Ashfield dies at 66

Keith Ashfield, a former federal MP and cabinet minister in the New Brunswick provincial government, has died at the age of 66.

The Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick (PCNB) tweeted out the news on Sunday.

On behalf of the Progressive Conservative Party of New Brunswick I want to express our sorrow upon the passing of Keith Ashfield. Our deepest sympathy to Keith's wife, Judy, his family and to everyone who loved our friend and colleague. Rick Lafrance

Ashfield is best known for his time in Federal Politics when he served as MP for the riding of Fredericton from 2008 to 2015.

A member of the Progressive Conservative party, Ashfield operated in various positions throughout Stephen Harper’s cabinet.

Saddened to hear of the passing of former provincial and federal Cabinet Minister Keith Ashfield. Keith was a dedicated public servant and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. — Brian Gallant (@BrianGallantNB) April 22, 2018

From 2011 to 2013, Ashfield served as the federal minister of fisheries and oceans. He was defeated in the 2015 federal election.

Before his time in federal politics, Ashfield served as a provincial MLA from 1999 to 2008.

He was named deputy speaker of the legislature and was later sworn in as minister of natural resources & energy.

Ashfield was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 but had reportedly beaten his cancer by the fall of 2014 in the lead up to the 2015 federal election.