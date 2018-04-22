Half naked man kills 4 people in shooting at Waffle House in Tennessee

A man wearing nothing but a coat shot and killed four people and wounded at last three others at a Waffle House in a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee, police say.

Police received a call at 3:25 a.m. ET about a shooting at the Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville, Nashville Police Public Affairs Manager Don Aaron said.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Aaron said patrons told officers that the gunman arrived in a pickup truck, approached the restaurant and shot a couple of people before he went inside and shot a few more.

In total, six people were shot and two others also sustained injuries. When officers arrived, they found three people dead and another died later in hospital.

“Another patron, who had tried to flee the gunfire, saw that (the gunman) was struggling or apparently looking at his rifle. At that point the patron rushed him and was able to pull the gun away from him and toss the gun across the counter,” Aaron said.

The gunman fled the scene and then shed his jacket a few feet away, leaving himself naked, Aaron said.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

The man was later spotted wearing black pants.

The shooter used an AR-15, CBS News reports.

Police later announced they were seeking to speak to Travis Reinking, of Morton, Ill., a person of interest in connection to the shooting.



Story continues below A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Pat Warner, director of public relations and external affairs for Waffle House, told ABC News it is a “very troubling” situation.

“We are sending our corporate team from Atlanta and heading to Nashville now,” Warner said. “Our thoughts are with those affected.”

The shooting occurred at a restaurant in Antioch, which is a suburb of Nashville.

In September 2017, a church in Antioch was also the scene of a shooting, where a woman was killed and eight worshippers were injured after a gunman opened fire.