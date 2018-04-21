Evacuations recinded and revised in the south Okanagan

UPDATE: The Osoyoos Indian Band recinded all of its evacuation orders for residents on Nk’Mip Road and the Osoyoos Cottages area at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) reduced its evacuation orders from 33 properties to 15 homes on 12 properties in the Sportsmens Bowl area at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Osoyoos Indian Band issued evacuation orders late Friday night due to a risk of a landslide on Inkaneep Creek.

The order affects residents on Nk’Mip Road and the Osoyoos Cottages area. This includes all houses south of Water Dog Lake, 3143-2711 Nk’Mip Road, up to and including the Osoyoos Cottages, and 2450 Radio Tower Road.

The Oliver Fire Department and the RCMP were called in to assist with the evacuations.

Evacuation orders are also in effect for 33 properties in the Sportsmens Bowl area near Oliver.

Those orders were issued at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Flooding, washout cause for concern in the Okanagan

The Oliver Fire Department, RCMP and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen contractors are coordinating the evacuation.

Residents are being advised to close all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers, and close, but not lock, gates.

Evacuees can register at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97 located at 36217 Highway 97 in Oliver.