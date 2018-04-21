Donald Trump says in Twitter rant: Michael Cohen unlikely to ‘flip’ on him

On Saturday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump declared he doesn’t think his personal attorney Michael Cohen would “flip” on him.

“Most people will flip if the government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets. “Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!”

The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018



Story continues below ….it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Trump’s posts were a response to a New York Times article that suggested the president treated Cohen poorly and that he might indeed be ready to turn.

“Donald goes out of his way to treat him like garbage,” Roger Stone, a long-standing advisor to the president, told the Times.

The report went on to suggest that given the potentially hefty legal bills, criminal charges and having a family, Cohen might be forced to “flip,” and that a half a dozen sources told the paper Trump’s lawyers have warned him to be ready for that possible scenario.

In the past, Cohen told Vanity Fair that “I’m the guy who would take a bullet for the president,” adding, “I’d never walk away.”

Politico published a similar story Thursday which mentioned that those close to Trump are concerned that Cohen might “flip.”

“When anybody is faced with spending a long time in jail, they start to re-evaluate their priorities, and cooperation can’t be ruled out,” a Trump ally who knows Cohen told the web site.

Trump also mentioned one of the story’s authors, Maggie Haberman, in his Twitter rant, calling her a “third rate reporter” and a Hillary Clinton “flunkie who I don’t speak to.”

Haberman, who won a Pullitzer Prize just last week, was actually at the White House more than once in 2017 for sitdowns with Trump.

Cohen’s New York City office was recently raided by FBI agents who sought bank records, information on Cohen’s dealing in the taxi industry, Cohen’s communications with the Trump campaign and information on payments he made in 2016 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and to Daniels, both of whom allege relationships with Trump, people familiar with the raid told the Associated Press. The court proceedings Monday dealt with who gets to look at Cohen’s seized documents and devices before they are turned over to prosecutors.

