Burlington man, 26, dead after suspected street-racing crash on QEW

A 26-year-old Burlington man is dead after a suspected street racing incident on the QEW near Guelph Line overnight Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle collision took place around 12:30 a.m, when a black Toyota crashed into a centre median on the highway.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle, police said. The driver, a 23-year-old from Stoney Creek, was unharmed.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a periscope video Saturday morning that police are looking for a grey vehicle, possibly an Audi, they believe to have been involved in the incident. It is believed both vehicles, along with a possible third, began street racing in the Oakville area, before travelling west into Burlington.

“The description of this vehicle that fled the scene is described as a grey vehicle, possibly an Audi, [there] may have been another Audi in the area,” Schmidt said.

“The driver of that car is asked to come forward, turn themselves in and provide a statement to police. Investigators are desperate for answers.”

Schmidt urged any witnesses to contact police.

“If you were travelling on the QEW yesterday Fort Erie bound, or Niagara bound, or towards Hamilton around 12:00 to 12:30 a.m. and you observed vehicles travelling at high rates of speed, possibly in and out of traffic – a black Toyota that crashed as well as a grey vehicle, possibly an Audi, that may have been in and around that vehicle. We are asking anyone that can help us bring answers to this family to come forward.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call OPP at 905-691-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.