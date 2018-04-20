Hurricanes open Conference Final with 3-2 loss to Swift Current

The Swift Current Broncos beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 to open the WHL’s Eastern Conference Final on Friday.

After a scoreless first, the Broncos scored twice in the second period with goals from Max Patterson and former Lethbridge captain Giorgio Estephan.

In the third, the Hurricanes rallied with back-to-back goals from defencemen Matthew Stanley and Calen Addison. But, less than two minutes after tying the game, Aleksi Heponiemi scored to put the Broncos ahead 3-2.

Hemoniemi’s goal at 11:11 of the third would stand up as the winner despite Lethbridge outshooting Swift Current 41 to 30.

Broncos’ goalie Stuart Skinner turned aside 39 shots for his ninth win of the post season, while the Hurricanes’ Logan Flodell took the loss with 27 saves.

It’s the first time the Hurricanes have trailed a best-of-seven series in the 2018 playoffs.

Game 2 is Saturday night in Swift Current.

