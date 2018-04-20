Gurriel Jr. makes impressive MLB debut as Blue Jays top Yankees 8-5

NEW YORK – Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made an impressive major league debut with two hits and three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-5 Friday night.

Teoscar Hernandez homered and drove in three runs and Yangervis Solarte also connected for the Blue Jays, who have won nine of their last 11 games.

READ MORE: Blue Jays out of steam, lose 4-3 to Yankees

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton broke a 50 at-bat homerless slump with his fourth shot of the season, a drive that put New York ahead 4-2 in the third.

Gurriel was called up from Double-A New Hampshire, where the second baseman was batting .347. The 24-year-old brother of Houston first Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run single in the fourth that gave Toronto a 5-4 lead, then had an RBI single in the fifth that put the Blue Jays ahead to stay at 6-5.

READ MORE: Jose Bautista signs minor league contract with Atlanta Braves

Gurriel signed a seven-year, $22 million deal in November 2016 after defecting the previous February from the Cuban team that was participating in Caribbean World Series in the Dominican Republic.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada (2-1) weaved in and out of trouble over five innings. He was charged with five runs and seven hits, three of them home runs.