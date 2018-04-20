Sports
April 20, 2018 11:17 pm
Updated: April 20, 2018 11:19 pm

Gurriel Jr. makes impressive MLB debut as Blue Jays top Yankees 8-5

By Adry Torres The Canadian Press

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.#13 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by first base coach Tim Leiper #34 after he hit an RBI single in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Elsa/Getty Images
A A

NEW YORK – Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made an impressive major league debut with two hits and three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-5 Friday night.

Teoscar Hernandez homered and drove in three runs and Yangervis Solarte also connected for the Blue Jays, who have won nine of their last 11 games.

READ MORE: Blue Jays out of steam, lose 4-3 to Yankees


Story continues below

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton broke a 50 at-bat homerless slump with his fourth shot of the season, a drive that put New York ahead 4-2 in the third.

Gurriel was called up from Double-A New Hampshire, where the second baseman was batting .347. The 24-year-old brother of Houston first Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run single in the fourth that gave Toronto a 5-4 lead, then had an RBI single in the fifth that put the Blue Jays ahead to stay at 6-5.

READ MORE: Jose Bautista signs minor league contract with Atlanta Braves

Gurriel signed a seven-year, $22 million deal in November 2016 after defecting the previous February from the Cuban team that was participating in Caribbean World Series in the Dominican Republic.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada (2-1) weaved in and out of trouble over five innings. He was charged with five runs and seven hits, three of them home runs.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Baseball
Blue Jays
Blue Jays baseball
MLB
New York Yankees
Sports
Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto sports
Yankees

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News