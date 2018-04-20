Winnipeg couple spends first hour of newlywed life at Whiteout Party

If you’re hardcore fans of the Winnipeg Jets, where would you spend your first hours together as a married couple?

For Eddie Bartlett and Rebecca Hiscock, the answer was obvious: at the Whiteout Street Party ahead of Game 5 between the Jets and Minnesota Wild.

”Because we’re the ultimate Jets fans!’ a beaming Hiscock exclaimed, clutching a bouquet as white-clad Jets fans shouted their congratulations.

The couple got married at Resto Gare in the afternoon before they made their way to Donald Street, trailed by a small group of family and friends, though they made plenty of new ones very fast.

“To be honest, we love the Jets, but when they lost Game 3, we were like, ‘Oh my God, Game 5 is on our wedding day!’” Barlett said. “This is going to be the best!”

The two will be partying deep into the night regardless of how the Jets fare, but they know the stars aligned for them.

”It’s meant to be, 100 per cent!” Bartlett said. “The Jets are going to win, and we’re all going to be happy!”