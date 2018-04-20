Sports
April 20, 2018 8:05 pm

Winnipeg couple spends first hour of newlywed life at Whiteout Party

By and Global News

Rebecca and Eddie got married less than an hour before the Whiteout Street Party began.

Christian Aumell / Global News
A A

If you’re hardcore fans of the Winnipeg Jets, where would you spend your first hours together as a married couple?

For Eddie Bartlett and Rebecca Hiscock, the answer was obvious: at the Whiteout Street Party ahead of Game 5 between the Jets and Minnesota Wild.

”Because we’re the ultimate Jets fans!’ a beaming Hiscock exclaimed, clutching a bouquet as white-clad Jets fans shouted their congratulations.

Story continues below

The couple got married at Resto Gare in the afternoon before they made their way to Donald Street, trailed by a small group of family and friends, though they made plenty of new ones very fast.

READ MORE: 15,000 fans expected at Whiteout Street Party Friday as Jets try to advance​

“To be honest, we love the Jets, but when they lost Game 3, we were like, ‘Oh my God, Game 5 is on our wedding day!’” Barlett said. “This is going to be the best!”

The two will be partying deep into the night regardless of how the Jets fare, but they know the stars aligned for them.

”It’s meant to be, 100 per cent!” Bartlett said. “The Jets are going to win, and we’re all going to be happy!”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
couple married before whiteout party
married couple whiteout party
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets Minnesota Wild
Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Party

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News