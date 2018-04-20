Coroner’s inquest hears testimony from former inmate about Barton Street jail conditions during labour disruption

“It sucked as an inmate,” said Kenneth Albert, referring to a five-week labour disruption at the Barton Street jail in 2012.

Most inmates, he told a coroner’s inquest, were “caged up like animals,” locked down in cells, 23 hours per day.

The former inmate’s testimony is part of an in-depth look at eight deaths at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre between 2012 and 2016, all of which are being examined due to a common thread — drug toxicity.

Albert’s cellmate of less than a week, 42-year-old William Acheson, is one of the men whose death the jury has already heard much about.

Toxicology reports show he died from heroin poisoning on Sept. 12, 2012 — the same day the labour dispute involving correctional staff at the jail was wrapping up.

“We hadn’t had a search in who knows how long,” said Albert, noting the lack of staff and scaled-back rounds by those overseeing the unit.

As for Acheson, Albert described him as a quiet and straight-headed individual who wasn’t into hard drugs. But one unfortunate time, Albert said, he snorted a small line of heroin.

Det. Dave Oleniuk testified that an investigation by Hamilton police, after the fact, led them to believe that a new inmate, identified as M.B., was the source of the drugs.

The jury heard that same inmate was moved in with Acheson because a cellmate had overdosed the day before.

Albert says finding Acheson unresponsive was a heart-wrenching experience. He was banging on the front of the cell for help, trying to alert a staff member.

During the labour disruption, he said, you were lucky to see staff walk through once every two hours.

Surveillance video of ‘fishing lines’

The jury has heard testimony from several witnesses, including Albert, about a device called a fishing line that is created using string from blankets which is used to move contraband, often between cells. The inquest witnessed on tape, Friday, those fishing lines in action on Sept. 11, 2012, on the 5th-floor, where Acheson was located.

The string can be sliding across the floor. At one point in the video, a staff member overseeing the area steps right over a fishing line running diagonally.

During the time the video was taken, a labour disruption was coming to a close. Sgt. Fred Duykers said it made operations “very sluggish” and that it was difficult on the staff filling in for correctional officers.

Lack of programming and support

According to Albert, a month after Acheson died, he had to watch a new cellmate go through drug withdrawal.

“It’s a rough go” he said, pointing to those with addictions issues who aren’t on a methadone program when they come in.

He also relayed that during that time period, he was never approached about receiving counselling or assistance.

“It’s only a bucket, you have nothing in there,” he said. In a jail that has “lots of drugs,” he said it’s a matter of making time pass.