Missing Vernon teen

Aislynn Hanson has been missing since April 13. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

RCMP are asking for help in finding a missing Vernon teenager who they say is known to hitchhike across British Columbia.

Eighteen-year-old Aislynn Hanson was last seen on April 13.

The teen sometimes goes by the name of Alice Hendricks.

Police say Hanson has blonde hair and blue eyes and is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a blue knitted toque, beige coloured pyjamas and dark or grey-coloured slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

