15-year-old Nova Scotia teen arrested after ‘crime spree’: RCMP

RCMP are praising the quick actions of their officers in Colchester County for the arrest of a 15-year-old following what they describe as a “crime spree.”

Colchester District RCMP initially responded to an alarm at a restaurant just before 3 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 2 in Hilden. RCMP say a large window had been broken with a rock.

RCMP from Millbrook had earlier responded to a stolen black pickup truck and they believed the incidents were related. So, they asked neighbouring detachments and the Truro Police Service to be on the lookout for the truck.

Sure enough, a Truro police officer saw a black pickup drive into the door of a smoke shop on Esplanade Street at around 3:15 a.m.

The truck left “at a high rate of speed” and police followed “at a distance.”

The truck was found on the median of Highway 102 and the 15-year-old male driver was arrested.

The teen from Millbrook First Nation has been charged with break and enter into a business, take auto without consent, two counts of mischief, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s licence.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

Police say further charges could result from the investigation.