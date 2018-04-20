‘Organized crime member’ charged with murder in 2016 targeted shootings in Edmonton, Calgary

A man police call a member of organized crime in Calgary has been charged with murder in the 2016 shooting deaths of three people, police said Friday.

Cuc Lung and Quang Tran had just returned to their home on Redstone Manor N.E. at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2016 when they were shot in their vehicle.

READ MORE: Double homicide in northeast Calgary ‘gang related’: police

Lung’s five-year-old son was in the car with them at the time, but he wasn’t injured.

Watch from Sept. 2016: Calgary homicide detectives believe gangs are behind the murder of a mother and her common-law husband. Global’s Jill Croteau reports.

Tran, 38, died at the scene and Lung, 34, later died in hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Oct. 7, 2016, Edmonton police found Phu Phan dead in the driveway of his home when officers were called to reports of a shooting in the area of 171 Avenue and 126 Street in the community of Rapperswill. Police said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe the two shootings were targeted, and investigators with the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP have been collaborating on the investigation.

Jimmy Truong, 26, of Calgary was arrested Thursday and has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Police in Calgary, Edmonton seek persons of interest in 2016 shooting deaths

Police said the two men police were asking for the public’s help in identifying in September 2017, in addition to Truong, are still of interest to the investigation.

Watch from Oct. 2016: Police investigating after a man was killed in a daytime shooting in the Edmonton community of Rapperswill.