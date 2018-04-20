Richmond Row bouncer charged with aggravated assault in altercation caught on video

London police have charged a 23-year-old Southwold, Ont., man with aggravated assault in connection with an altercation outside a Richmond Row bar early Monday involving a bar patron and a security guard that was caught on video.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. outside Molly Bloom’s Irish Pub on Richmond Street, police said.

According to the investigation, a 21-year-old man became involved in an interaction with a pub employee and was asked to leave the bar. After walking out of the pub, police said an altercation ensued between the man and a pub security guard.

In a short video taken outside of the pub at the time of the incident, two security guards can be seen physically escorting two men out of the establishment. The two men can be seen exchanging words with the guards.

The video, only eight seconds long, shows one of the security guards suddenly punch the 21-year-old man in the face, sending him falling to the sidewalk. Police said the man was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

In a statement Thursday, police spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough said initially the victim didn’t want to proceed with charges, but later changed his mind and came forward to police.

After investigating, police issued a warrant for a 23-year-old Southwold, Ont., man in relation to the incident. Police said he turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday night.

Police said Daniel Ryan Taylor, a bouncer at the bar, faces a charge of aggravated assault. Police said the accused has been released from custody and will appear in court on May 31.

980 CFPL reached out to the management of Molly Bloom’s for comment on Thursday, but they were unavailable.