Man charged after allegedly posting nude images of current and past girlfriends
Kingston police were alerted to a man they arrested on Thursday after a woman found nude photos of herself posted online without her consent.
According to police, the same man had also posted nude images of two other women. Two of the women were the man’s previous girlfriends, and one was his current girlfriend.
Detectives then found out that the 31-year-old Kingston man allegedly had a large cache of nude and sexually explicit images of current and past girlfriends stored in an online account, some of which he had shared on pornographic websites without their consent.
On April 19, detectives arrested the accused. He was transported to police headquarters and held to attend a bail hearing on Friday.
The accused was charged with three counts of non-consensual distribution of intimate images in relation three identified victims. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to up to five years in prison per conviction.
