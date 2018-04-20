Regina man charged after multiple attempted break and enters
Patrick Vernon Desgagne, 35, of Regina, is facing charges related to recent break and enters in Regina.
On Feb. 26, police say Desgagne attempted to cash a cheque at a cash advance lender by using a cheque that had been reported stolen in a previous break and enter. The lender’s employee refused the transaction.
On March 6, at approximately 12:20 p.m., police received a report that sometime between March 4 and 6, a suspected break and enter occurred at a business in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue.
Further investigation led to the 35-year-old man being arrested and charged. Police say the accused was found to be in possession of the cheque from the Feb. 26 incident.
Desgagne was charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a forged document with intent, among others.
He made his first court appearance on these charges on April 18.
