SLV’s Three Things to do this weekend (April 20th)

Number 1: Wear your whites

It’s time to don your white attire, because the Winnipeg Jets street party will be even bigger for game 5 against the Wild.

Economic Development Winnipeg say the festivities will be expanded along Graham Street to accommodate up 15,000 people.

The fun will stretch across Donald Street from Portage Avenue to St. Mary Avenue, and Graham Avenue from Hargrave Street to Smith Street.

Another viewing screen will be added, bringing the total up the three.

The alcohol-free family zone behind the Millennium Library will return.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve really seen the city bond over the Jets.

“It’s hard to imagine something bigger happening right now than with the Jets. But, to me, it is about something bigger, and it’s about the city, and the people in the city” said Dr. Rehman Abdulrehman, psychologist with Clinic Psychology Manitoba.

“It’s a about a sense of pride that we take in who we are, and it’s a sense of belief that we can improve who we are and we can come together for greater things. And, that’s what this is about for me.”

For drivers, please keep in mind that Donald between Portage and St. Mary for the event.

So, if you are headed to the street party, you may want to think about taking the bus.

The street party begins at 4:30 p.m., and goes until 1:00 a.m.

Number 2: Take a journey to the land of ‘Oz’

You have a chance to see the beloved 1939 MGM Classic The Wizard of Oz, like you’ve never seen it!

This weekend, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is presenting ‘Oz With Orchestra’.

You’ll be watching Dorothy and Toto, along with the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly lion on the big screen, as the WSO performs the score live.

WSO resident conductor Julian Pellicano says they received a special copy of the film with the vocals, but no music.

“One of the challenges that we have is to actually accompany these singers” he said.

“Judy Garland is on the film, but we are accompanying her the same way they would have done in the studio in 1939 when they were recording it.”

The WSO’s presentation of Oz With Orchestra is Saturday evening, with a matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are available at wso.ca.

Number 3 – Give Mother Earth a helping hand

Sunday is Earth Day…which actually started way back in 1970…making April 22nd for a us to honour the earth and think about what we can do all year round to help protect the environment.

This year’s theme is End Plastic Pollution.

There are various events for Earth Day happening this weekend throughout the city at various places, including Fort Whyte Alive, Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre, and The Forks.

As well, it’s a great time to assemble your trash task team, and help keep our city clean.

Tom Ethans from Take Pride Winnipeg promises you won’t have to pay out of pocket for your own cleanup supplies.

“We will provide garbage bags. We will provide gloves and pickers.”

“We want to get people out there making that city area that they’re in cleaner and rid of litter.”

For more information on earth day, visit the official Earth Day website.

For local events, go to the city’s website.