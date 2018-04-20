4/20 takes on a different look in Winnipeg

For many Winnipeggers, Friday marks the kickoff to the first weekend of spring or a chance for the Winnipeg Jets to win their NHL playoff series.

But April 20 is also a day that carries extra weight for marijuana advocates in the city, many of whom are celebrating the last 4/20 before recreational pot becomes legal in Canada.

Thousands went to the Manitoba Legislature for a smoky get together Friday.

In the past, the event has acted as a legalization rally. But now, even though that part of the battle is done, advocates are still pushing for changes.

“I would say it’s a protest,” Jayden said. “It’s fake legalization. [The government] is calling it legalization but they’re putting more people in jail, wrecking kid’s lives and billions of tax dollars are going to cops. That’s not what Canadians voted for.”

“I don’t agree with how Manitoba is handling the law behind weed,” another advocate said.

Many have expressed frustration in recent months about Manitoba’s marijuana roll out. It involves a mix of public and private industries and strict guidelines around smoking.

But even though some were unhappy, the turnout for the event was still strong. One attendee said she believed it was record-breaking.