Prince Charles set to replace Queen Elizabeth as future head of Commonwealth

Commonwealth leaders have agreed that Prince Charles should succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as head of the 53-nation group, British media say.

The BBC, Sky News and others say Commonwealth heads of government, holding a private retreat Friday at Windsor Castle, have agreed that Charles should be the next leader of the group.

The Queen has led the association of Britain and its former colonies throughout her 66-year reign, but the position is not hereditary. The Queen is head of state in some Commonwealth countries, while others are republics.

On Thursday the British monarch said she hoped her son and heir would follow her at the group’s helm. British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said they agreed Charles should lead the Commonwealth.