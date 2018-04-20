1 person in custody after fatal shooting in Cannington, Ont.
A A
CANNINGTON, Ont. – A man is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Cannington, Ont.
Durham regional police say the shooting took place early Friday morning at a residence on Hillside Crescent. Officers responded around 1 a.m. and located a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as Brian Shane Windsor, 38, of Hillside Crescent.
This is Durham Region’s sixth homicide victim of 2018.
A man was taken into custody. No name or details have been released.
“This is an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects,” police stated.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.