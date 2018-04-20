118 Avenue apartment fire sends 1 to hospital

For the second day in a row, an early morning fire sent a person to hospital in Edmonton.

Firefighters were called to the Beverly Place building on 118 Avenue near 47 Street just before 2 a.m. Friday.

The fire was limited to one of the apartment suites above a business. Even though the flames were extinguished within a few minutes of crews arriving, one of the residents did have to be hospitalized in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

