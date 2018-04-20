Canada
April 20, 2018 7:40 am
Updated: April 20, 2018 7:51 am

118 Avenue apartment fire sends 1 to hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

A person was taken to hospital after an early morning fire at the Beverly Place apartment building (4623 118 Ave.) in northeast Edmonton. Friday, April 20, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
A A

For the second day in a row, an early morning fire sent a person to hospital in Edmonton.

Firefighters were called to the Beverly Place building on 118 Avenue near 47 Street just before 2 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Improper cigarette disposal leads to significant Edmonton house fire

The fire was limited to one of the apartment suites above a business. Even though the flames were extinguished within a few minutes of crews arriving, one of the residents did have to be hospitalized in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Smoking materials caused Mill Woods seniors’ home fire

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment Fire
Edmonton 118 Avenue
Edmonton fire
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton firefighters
EFR
Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News