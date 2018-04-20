118 Avenue apartment fire sends 1 to hospital
A A
For the second day in a row, an early morning fire sent a person to hospital in Edmonton.
Firefighters were called to the Beverly Place building on 118 Avenue near 47 Street just before 2 a.m. Friday.
READ MORE: Improper cigarette disposal leads to significant Edmonton house fire
The fire was limited to one of the apartment suites above a business. Even though the flames were extinguished within a few minutes of crews arriving, one of the residents did have to be hospitalized in unknown condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
READ MORE: Smoking materials caused Mill Woods seniors’ home fire
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.