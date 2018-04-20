Family of 7 left homeless after Kingston house fire

A family of seven was left homeless after a fire ripped through their townhouse on Thursday morning. The fire started in the kitchen at 67 Curtis Cres. and broke through a window in the home where heavy smoke was seen by neighbours, who called the Kingston Fire Department.

“A lot of the materials are all melted inside from the heat and there is smoke staining everywhere,” Kingston fire inspector Delbert Blakney said. “It’s certainly not livable and it won’t be for another few weeks.”

While waiting for the fire department to arrive, neighbours managed to rescue one of the family’s dogs. Firefighters then jumped in, saving another dog and an iguana. The family’s hamsters and fish perished in the fire.

Officials say the fire started on top of the stove that was left on by accident, which ended up setting fire to nearby items.

“It’s very dangerous to store anything combustible on top or near your stov. You have to keep things away from your stovetop,” Blakney said.

Kingston fire has contacted victim services to help provide support to the now homeless family of seven.

There is no word on how much it will cost to fix the damage caused by the fire.