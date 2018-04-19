Alberta auditor general calls for long-term financial forecasts as oil revenue slides
Alberta’s auditor general says a long-term fiscal projection would help the province as it deals with oil price swings and a diminishing non-renewable resource.
In his farewell report, Merwan Saher says enormous oil revenues, such as have been enjoyed by Alberta in the past, can be a double-edged sword.
He says such petroleum windfalls can become easy substitutes for strong economic fundamentals in good times, leading to much bigger problems when the prices crash.
Saher says long-term forecasts looking decades down the road, such as used in Norway, help keep government spending on track as a constant reminder that oil resources will run out and that planning for a post-oil future is critical.
Alberta has been running multi-billion-dollar deficits due to a prolonged slump in oil prices.
Saher says Alberta risks not capitalizing on its remaining oil and gas revenue if governments take a short-term view in future planning.
