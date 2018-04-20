Scott Thompson: Wynne attacks Ford’s character, but will he bite?

Premier Kathleen Wynne has begun to attack PC leader Doug Ford’s character, calling him a bully and comparing him to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Wow!

I thought she’d wait at least until the June 7 election campaign had officially begun before flailing that Hail Mary.

This started when Ford suggested the Liberals should be in jail for how they have treated Ontario taxpayers.

Wynne countered, comparing the comments to the “lock her up” chants at Trump rallies used in reference to Hillary Clinton.

Wynne did say this is going to be a vicious campaign, clearly acknowledging she is throwing the first personal blow to one’s character.

It appears Wynne’s strategy is to try to distract away from policy or her party’s past record of performance over the last 15 years.

Ironically, distraction is also a key Trump strategy.

Ford reacted saying, “she’s getting desperate” and he will keep her accountable on her record.

Wynne is a very solid campaigner but I get the feeling even she doesn’t believe a lot of what she is saying.

Especially when she starts to call other people bullies.

The grandmother has never tried that aggressive tactic before, and I’m not sure people believe those are her words.

I think she is playing a Liberal trump card she is not confident holding.

If this is where we are a now, imagine what May and June will be like.

