‘I grew up thinking white skin is beautiful’: Diverse women profiled for upcoming art exhibit

A unique photographic exhibit will go on display at Arts Commons in Calgary on Sunday. It’s designed to explore the complicated relationship between feminine beauty and being diverse.

The concept was created by multimedia artist Iman Bukhari.

“I’m really passionate about race and feminism and wanted to bring those two worlds together and create an art project that showcases an unapologetic woman of colour,” Bukhari said.

She said she went to social media in search of subjects to profile and nine women volunteered.

“We have queer woman, a transgender woman, bi-racial, one with various religious beliefs and women who never shaved their hair, also women who shaved it all. They are very unique and different,” Bukhari said.

Among the photographic subjects is Krizia Carlos. She is Filipino and Chinese.

“I grew up thinking the white skin is beautiful and never loving my own skin,” Carlos said. “When I looked at media portrayed in Philippines, people who were actors, they were all white and none of them looked like me.”

“When I look in the mirror now I see a strong beautiful woman.”

The exhibit, called “Women of Colour: A Sisterhood,” is free to attend.

“I’m hoping the next time people look at women of colour they understand their diversity and the different unique features as well as identities that makes them who they are,” Bukhari said.