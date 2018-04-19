World
April 19, 2018 4:00 pm

Babies galore: Michigan family welcomes 14th son

WATCH: Jay and Kateri Schwandt have 13 sons and have just welcomed a 14th into the family.

A Michigan couple with 13 sons has welcomed a 14th into the family.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Jay and Kateri Schwandt’s latest addition was born Wednesday evening, five days before the baby’s expected due date. WOOD-TV reports the boy weighs 8 pounds, 4 ounces (about 3.7 kilograms) and is 21 inches (53 centimetres) long.

“I would love to have a girl, but I just don’t think it’s in the cards,” Jay told the news network.

Jay Schwandt was happy that mom and baby had a safe delivery. The baby’s name hasn’t been announced.

Kateri Schwandt has said she’s used to large families, as one of 14 children herself.

As with their last few children, the couple decided against learning the baby’s sex before the birth. The Schwandts live in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids, and their eldest son is in his 20s.

