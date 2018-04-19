Man charged in 3 sex assaults on TTC subway cars: Toronto police

TORONTO – A 39-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents on Toronto subway trains.

In the first incident on April 4, police say a man sat down, leaving one seat between himself and the woman, placed a coat between the two seats, and extended his arm to allegedly sexually assault the woman.

On April 13, investigators allege the same man sexually assaulted another woman on a subway train.

0419 14:10 Anthony Sembatya Ssonko, 39, Facing 3 Chgs In Invst Into…hot Of Man Rlsd https://t.co/uBuj1UoJhW — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 19, 2018

Police allege a different woman was sexually assaulted by the same man on Monday in an incident similar to the April 4 incident.

An Ajax, Ont., man is charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be other alleged victims and say the incidents occurred on the University and Yonge subway line between the Sheppard West and Bloor subway stations.