Construction on Portage Bridge to begin in July
The National Capital Commission approved plans Thursday to update the Portage Bridge. The project is scheduled to begin construction in July with a completion date in September.
According to the NCC, the goal of the project is to rehabilitate the surface of the road as well as enhance the cycle track.
“If approved, work will start in July and will affect traffic patterns,” the NCC tweeted. “We’re in the process of developing a traffic strategy for users and visitors who use the Portage Bridge. To ensure safe operations, we will proactively announce lane closures, construction schedules, etc.”
Plans show that the driving lanes will be reduced in width from 3.4 metres to 3.2 metres, with a new half-metre shoulder and quarter-metre barrier between the road and the bike lane. The cycle lane would widen from 2.5 to 2.6 metres and will be raised to sidewalk level.
According to NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson, a working list of projects and their costs will be released in June. This project will cost $2.2 million to install the barrier for the bike lane with the full project costing around $9.2 million.
