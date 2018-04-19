N.S. child centres convert 570 spaces for infants, toddlers and after-schoolers

Child care centres across Nova Scotia are converting 570 spaces to support families with infants, toddlers and after school care.

The provincial and federal governments announced today that $2.7 million will help a total of 51 centres expand their service.

READ: Nova Scotia says $8.9 million will create 1,000 new regulated child-care spaces

Of that total, 144 new spaces will be dedicated to infants, 346 will be spaces for toddlers and 80 spaces will go to pre-primary care.

In January, the province signed a three-year, $35-million early learning and child care funding agreement with Ottawa.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to dramatically expand, subsidize child care after $35M federal deal

A portion of that funding has been set aside to support improvements to regulated child care for children, families and child care centre operators.