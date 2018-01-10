Child Care
Nova Scotia to dramatically expand, subsidize child care after $35M federal deal

By Staff The Canadian Press

The funding announcement was made at a Halifax-area day care on Wednesday. Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos and Premier Stephen McNeil were on hand.

Nova Scotia will be getting more than 100 new child care sites and boosted subsidies for families under a $35 million deal with Ottawa that aims to make care more accessible and affordable in the province.

Nova Scotia is the sixth province or territory to sign on to an agreement reached in June known as the Multilateral Learning and Child Care Framework.

The funding will create 15 new regulated child care centres and 90 new home-based child care sites.

Up to 500 new child care spaces would be created through the three-year deal, with money also being used to boost subsidies for 675 more children with families making between $35,000 and $70,000 a year.

Education Minister Zach Churchill says the funding could see the province subsidize up to 75 per cent of the cost of a space per child.

According to the province, the average cost of child care is $10,660 per year.

