Blue Bombers gearing up for spring mini-camp

Playoff hockey has captured the attention of Winnipeg sports fans, but football season isn’t far away.

CFL mini-camps are already underway, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are holding theirs April 24-26.

Not everybody on the roster will be there, as most of the players competing will be rookies or players on the fringe. But many veterans, like Matt Nichols, as well as newcomers to the team, such as Adarius Bowman and Nic Demski, will be there to at least say ‘hi.’

“It’s always good to get back with the guys, talking football. The quickest way to get back into it is when you teach the things that you know. I look forward to that, sharing my knowledge with the younger guys,” Nichols said during a conference call.

“You want to go out there and knock the rust off a little bit, throwing to guys that are running full speed. Mini-camp is that first taste of it. Any chance I get to be out there, that’s my happy place, so I’m looking forward to it.”

As for talent evaluation, the camp gives players on the edge a chance to prove themselves.

“Give the news guys to the CFL the basic taste of the league,” Head Coach Mike O’Shea explained. “How we run our plays, the speed with which we run them, the size of the field. Let ’em know it’s pro football. Get to know these guys a little better, and start some evaluations so that we can have a very competitive training camp and put a great team on the field come the regular season.”

The CFL Draft is also coming up fast on May 3, but before that GM Kyle Walters will be keeping a close eye on the NFL Draft starting April 26.

“We’ll see on draft day in the NFL and, more importantly, the next 48 hours after that to see who gets priority free agent signings and things like that,” Walters said. “As we know, in our league, the domino effect will be felt on May 3. That is the final piece of the puzzle, but with all the information that you have now, you plan your draft board.”

Before mini-camp begins, the club has brought in former BC Lions QB prospect Alex Ross, who went 5/12 for 82 yards last year. They also signed former Nevada QB Tyler Stewart and Dixie State University DB Tyneil Cooper.

As long as the weather stays nice, the mini-camp will be held outside at Investors Group Field and is open to the public.