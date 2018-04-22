Edmonton urban farmer frustrated with city’s red tape

For successful urban farming, you need good soil, favorable weather and, in this case of an entrepreneur in Edmonton’s Garneau neighbourhood, a lot less red tape.

“I just want to sell lettuce to restaurants.”

READ MORE: Alberta Open Farm Days brings rural and urban neighbours together

Ryan Mason attempted to extend his growing season by erecting a hoop house over the produce on a plot of land he was renting. That’s when the building inspectors entered the picture, and Mason sought the help of Councillor Ben Henderson. According to Henderson, the building permit people said they had to get engineering involved.

“It just blew it out of the water,” Henderson said.

READ MORE: Got a green thumb? Edmonton’s offering vacant lots for urban gardening

Engineering reviews would cost thousands for what amounts to something a little more than an elaborate tent that would serve as a greenhouse.

“I don’t think anybody was in danger of it collapsing on anyone, because really the only thing underneath was the vegetables,” Henderson said after the urban farming item came up at council’s Urban Planning Committee.

“We just got into this red tape situation,” Henderson said. “This is what we want to have happen, what we want to allow and then we needed to get around building rules. We would not have expected that kind of thing in any other kind of farming or agricultural situation. It would have been fine.”

READ MORE: Urban farming a growing trend in Edmonton

That’s what frosted Mason’s greens. Had this been out in Edmonton’s farm land with in city limits like in the north east, it wouldn’t be necessary. But he’s in Garneau.

“Try to create parity, no matter where you are a farmer, whether it’s in Garneau, in Strathcona, in Horse Hills or some rural area,” Mason said.

The remedy for this, Henderson said, is city staff is working with the province to simplify the rules. A new provincial food council is in place with an aim to support the local food sector.