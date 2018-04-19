Equipment stolen from B.C. Wildfire Service vehicles at Osoyoos hotel
The BC Wildfire Service says four of its vehicles were broken into Wednesday night outside an Osoyoos hotel.
Fire information officer Ryan Turcott said firefighting gear including pulaskies, shovels and line packs were stolen as well as personal items belonging to the firefighters.
Turcott said the vehicles were not locked.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said 50 wildfire personnel are in the south Okanagan to assist with sandbagging efforts in flooded communities including the Sportsmens Bowl Road area near Oliver.
READ MORE: Efforts to prevent debris flow in Oliver area as evacuation alert expands
“It’s disappointing, especially with the generous actions of the BC Wildfire Service to help people in need,” said Emergency Management Program Coordinator Paul Edmonds.
READ MORE: Flooding, washout cause for concern in the Okanagan
“It’s very disheartening to see that somebody would just break into the vehicles of firefighters that are there to help assist with the flood situation,” Turcott added.
The RCMP are investigating.
