Equipment stolen from B.C. Wildfire Service vehicle in south Okanagan

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) says a BC Wildfire Service vehicle was broken into Wednesday night near Osoyoos.

The wildfire personnel are in the south Okanagan to assist with sandbagging efforts in flooded communities including the Sportsmens Bowl Road area near Oliver.

Emergency Management Program Coordinator Paul Edmonds said the vehicle was locked but the thief broke through a window and stole equipment.



It's been disappointing to hear reports of a BC Wildfire vehicle being broken into when they are here in such a generous capacity to support our community. — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) April 19, 2018

Edmonds couldn’t say what was stolen or the value of the missing equipment.

“It’s disappointing, especially with the generous actions of the BC Wildfire Service to help people in need.”

