Gas leak forces street closure in south end Halifax

Police in Halifax have closed a section of Oxford Street in the south end because of a natural gas leak.
Oxford Street between Coburg and Jubilee Roads, as well as all access roads, is expected to be closed for several hours.
Heritage Gas has confirmed that a leak was identified at about 12:30 p.m.
“Heritage Gas is on site working closely with Halifax Fire and is taking steps to resolve the situation,” the company said in a statement.
“Our first priority is to ensure the safety of the public and to work with emergency responders to control the site.”
