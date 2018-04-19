Gas leak forces street closure in south end Halifax

Police in Halifax have closed a section of Oxford Street in the south end because of a natural gas leak.

Oxford Street between Coburg and Jubilee Roads, as well as all access roads, is expected to be closed for several hours.

Heritage Gas and Fire Fighters on scene of gas leak.@globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/TFvYISOrR4 — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) April 19, 2018

Gas Leak on Oxford and Jubilee area. Police redirecting traffic @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/WLR46FDdHt — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) April 19, 2018

Heritage Gas has confirmed that a leak was identified at about 12:30 p.m.

“Heritage Gas is on site working closely with Halifax Fire and is taking steps to resolve the situation,” the company said in a statement.

“Our first priority is to ensure the safety of the public and to work with emergency responders to control the site.”

Traffic Advisory: In relation to a gas leak in the area, Oxford Street is closed from Coburg Road to Jubilee Road as well as all access roads. The closure is expected for several hours. Please avoid the area. — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) April 19, 2018

