‘Fearless Girl’ statue to be moved away from ‘Charging Bull’

NEW YORK — The “Fearless Girl” statue near Wall Street that has become a global symbol of female can-do business spirit will be moved from her spot facing the “Charging Bull” to a location by the New York Stock Exchange.

The ponytailed girl in a windblown dress became a tourist magnet last spring when the artwork popped up confronting the famous bull that was a symbol of the American financial resilience in the wake of the 1987 stock market crash.

State Street Global Advisors, the firm that installed the “Fearless Girl” statue in March 2017, said Thursday that it will be moved by the end of the year.

“Fearless Girl” was designed to call attention to a State Street initiative to increase the number of women on corporate boards.

The location change comes after criticism from Arturo Di Modica, the artist behind the bull statue, who said the girl changed the meaning behind his creation for the worse.

City officials said that the location of the Charging Bull may also be changed due to traffic concerns, according to The New York Daily News.

— With a file from Global News reporter Maham Abedi