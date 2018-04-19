Man convicted in stabbing death of Burnaby teen has sentence reduced

The man convicted in the stabbing death of a Burnaby teen in Whistler nearly three years ago has had his sentence reduced.

Last December, Arvin Golic was sentenced to seven years in prison, less pretrial custody time, in the stabbing death of Luka Gordic.

That left him serving about five and a half years behind bars.

At the time, Golic was sentenced under a one-for-one time served credit rule, but due to a constitutional challenge, he is being given credit for time-and-a-half.

Crown and defence were already aware of the possible reduction.

The sentence appeal further reduces his time behind bars by 269 days.

Gordic was stabbed three times in a “swarming” incident that took place over the May long weekend in 2015.

Three youths who cannot be named were also found guilty in Gordic’s death — one was convicted of second-degree murder, while the two others were convicted of manslaughter.