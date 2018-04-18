Meet ‘Granny Bea’: 95-year-old B.C. woman is Canada’s oldest blood donor

After rolling up her sleeves for more than 70 years, Canada’s oldest blood donor is being honoured.

Ninety-five-year-old Beatrice Janyk has been donating blood ever since her husband was in a serious sawmill accident in the 1940s and needed blood transfusions.

Since making her first donation, Janyk, who is known as Granny Bea, has given blood more than 200 times.

READ MORE: Blood donations a way of honouring Humboldt Broncos crash victims: Canadian Blood Services

She normally gives blood every three months with no fanfare.

But on Wednesday she donated during a special ceremony to honour her contributions. She gave blood with a smile, singing the church hymn There’s Power in the Blood as she donated.

Canadian Blood Services say they need more Granny Beas as the need for blood is always high.

READ MORE: Canadian Blood Services urge British Columbians to donate, say 5,500 appointments still needed

“I think it’s fun for everybody,” Janyk said. “If we can encourage others to give, we’ve got it.”

“Knowing that I can save someone’s life, that’s so important.”

At 95, Janyk said she hopes to keep giving blood for as long as she can.

So what’s the secret to her longevity?

“Go to bed early and [get] up early and keep busy through the day, don’t sleep. Do your knitting, crocheting, chatting, whatever. Keep busy. Keep that brain busy.”

— With files from Linda Aylesworth