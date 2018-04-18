Rick Astley joins Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! for ’Never Gonna Give You Up’ cover

Rick Astley’s ’80s hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” just got a 21st century revamp.

The singalong band Choir! Choir! Choir! and Astley got a basement “somewhere in Toronto” full of fans to jam out to the classic love song.

Choir leader Daveed Goldman reached out to the British singer and Astley stopped by a local pub while touring in Ontario.

Astley even invited a few singers to back him up during his show at the Opera House on Friday.

The Toronto-based choir and Astley have challenged Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters to join them on stage next.